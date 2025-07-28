Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 159.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 15.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in National Health Investors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,494,000 after acquiring an additional 31,451 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $808,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 478,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised National Health Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded National Health Investors from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

National Health Investors Stock Down 0.2%

NHI opened at $70.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.46 and its 200 day moving average is $71.84. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $86.13.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.13 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 41.15% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading

