Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,708 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,520,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,940,000 after purchasing an additional 776,591 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gabelli Equity Trust by 90.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,037,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 493,510 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 505,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 15,690 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,614,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 360,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance

GAB opened at $5.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59. Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $5.97.

Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

About Gabelli Equity Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

