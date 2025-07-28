Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (down from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $1,194,545.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 274,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,979,328.98. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 7,636 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $706,177.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 795,718 shares in the company, valued at $73,588,000.64. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,976 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,038. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACGL opened at $88.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average is $91.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

