Private Advisor Group LLC Has $924,000 Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 37.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST opened at $60.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $64.45.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 69,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,908.20. This represents a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $549,398.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 89,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,232.46. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNST. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

