Private Advisor Group LLC Has $937,000 Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $2,540,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 55.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the topic of several research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,218.64.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of FICO opened at $1,531.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,727.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,827.01. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $1,477.11 and a 1-year high of $2,402.51. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total transaction of $8,386,592.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,517,016.70. This trade represents a 29.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total transaction of $10,624,598.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,492,399.16. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,906 shares of company stock worth $45,222,913. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

