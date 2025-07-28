Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 57 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 130.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $559.81 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $881.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,244.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $626.14.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.07, for a total value of $4,616,095.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 522,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,718,775.45. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $339,350.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,670,843.94. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,998 shares of company stock worth $10,928,616. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HubSpot from $535.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $659.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target (down from $980.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $775.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $759.04.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

