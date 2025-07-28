Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 16,747 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 160,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,527,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ opened at $16.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.63. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $16.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 14th.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

