Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EIX. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Edison International by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 37,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Edison International by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $323,443,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Edison International by 15,998.3% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 29,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 28,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Edison International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wolfe Research cut Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.35.

Edison International Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE:EIX opened at $52.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

