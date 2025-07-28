Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,485,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,424,000 after buying an additional 3,063,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,231,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,139,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,336,000 after purchasing an additional 763,219 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,215,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,905,000 after purchasing an additional 679,359 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7,765.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 582,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,772,000 after buying an additional 575,129 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $73.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.10%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

