Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EDD. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 48,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,550,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 22,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at $135,000.

NYSE EDD opened at $5.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $5.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

