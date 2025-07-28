Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 190,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 73,101 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 427,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,958,000 after purchasing an additional 28,914 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price target on Alliant Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.23.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $64.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $66.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.5075 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

