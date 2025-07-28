Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 678.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 278.8% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,481.06. This represents a 44.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKR opened at $46.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.91. Baker Hughes Company has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 30.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKR shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

