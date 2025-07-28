Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,187,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,454,000 after buying an additional 10,715,354 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the first quarter valued at $82,638,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,037,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,536,000 after acquiring an additional 183,017 shares during the period. Salus Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,249,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 769,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,348,000 after acquiring an additional 430,961 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Trading Up 0.4%

FELC stock opened at $35.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.88. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $35.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.63.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.