Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3,621.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NBXG opened at $14.79 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

