Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,044 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after purchasing an additional 73,245 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,060,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,959,000 after purchasing an additional 87,063 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 41,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.4%

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $42.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.96%.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.