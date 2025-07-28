Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,595 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,349,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,475 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 512.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,080,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,782,000 after buying an additional 2,577,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,255,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,924,000 after buying an additional 1,389,251 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,506,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,991,000 after acquiring an additional 820,887 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,896,000 after acquiring an additional 809,964 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $141.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $163.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.04.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 30.91%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $1,026,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,864. The trade was a 16.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $771,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 485,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,873,424.40. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,650,658 shares of company stock valued at $218,970,735 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

