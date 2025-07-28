Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 65,870 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,870 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:URA opened at $41.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.28.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

