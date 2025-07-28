Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 8,735 Shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,735 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,458,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 617,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,717,000 after buying an additional 188,475 shares in the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,868,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,792,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,255,000.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of BATS:BUFF opened at $47.68 on Monday. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a twelve month low of $40.55 and a twelve month high of $47.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average is $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

