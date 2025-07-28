ProPetro (PUMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect ProPetro to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $331.26 million for the quarter.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $359.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $344.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ProPetro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PUMP opened at $5.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $622.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 16,264.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 26,837 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PUMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ProPetro from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on shares of ProPetro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

