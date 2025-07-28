PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,391 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,315 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.06% of PROS worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth about $1,103,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in PROS by 153.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PROS by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in PROS during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 376,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 52,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $29.84. The company has a market capitalization of $782.35 million, a P/E ratio of -58.39 and a beta of 0.98.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.69 million. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on PROS from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PROS from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

