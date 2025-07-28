Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 44,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,807,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,180,000 after purchasing an additional 916,898 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $168.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $140.71 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $153,579.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,127.84. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.69.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

