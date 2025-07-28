Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) by 656.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Redwire were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redwire by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Redwire by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Redwire alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on RDW shares. Truist Financial set a $16.00 target price on shares of Redwire and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Redwire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Redwire from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Redwire Price Performance

Redwire stock opened at $16.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.54. Redwire Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.54 million. On average, analysts expect that Redwire Corporation will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redwire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.