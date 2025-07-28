Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 18,401 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,341 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 658,425 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,360,000 after buying an additional 30,207 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223,766 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,252,000 after acquiring an additional 143,749 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total transaction of $12,715,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 74,123,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,566,851,566.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $4,725,108.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,984,516 shares in the company, valued at $510,023,939.24. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,114,800 shares of company stock valued at $760,553,003 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $173.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $174.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.