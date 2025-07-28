Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 86.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 0.6%

Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $26.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.52. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $37.55.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Riley Exploration Permian

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $418,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,855,837.12. The trade was a 3.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $702,600. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.