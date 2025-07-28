Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $67.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TECK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.54. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0918 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Teck Resources by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 10,699 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,316,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $783,153,000 after acquiring an additional 58,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

