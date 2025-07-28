Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.96) per share and revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.99% and a negative net margin of 747.63%. The company’s revenue was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.80) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sage Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $8.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $551.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.29. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SAGE Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Truist Financial set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.02.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sage Therapeutics

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.