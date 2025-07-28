Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Shares Down 14.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Free Report) dropped 14.3% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 211,714 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 297% from the average daily volume of 53,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sarama Resources Trading Down 14.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of C$6.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Sarama Resources Company Profile

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. It explores for gold. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 750 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso.

