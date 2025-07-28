Sargent Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 10,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 423,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,572,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,256,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,304,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 105,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.32.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $193.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

