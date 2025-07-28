Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Stock Holdings Increased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 171.2% in the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $25.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

