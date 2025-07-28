Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,034,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,732,000 after purchasing an additional 576,580 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 42,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 23,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $26.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $27.06.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

