Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $26.77 Million Holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,322 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.8% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 50.0% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.05, for a total value of $32,703,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 476,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,995,413.95. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total value of $7,330,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 98,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,906,221.80. The trade was a 14.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,743 shares of company stock valued at $60,224,683. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $605.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.21.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $513.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $483.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.57. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $518.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

