Service Corporation International (SCI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Service Corporation International to post earnings of $0.84 per share and revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-4.000 EPS.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Service Corporation International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Service Corporation International Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $76.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. Service Corporation International has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $89.37.

Service Corporation International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCI. UBS Group decreased their price target on Service Corporation International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Service Corporation International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 5,400 shares of Service Corporation International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $410,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,651.72. The trade was a 10.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Corporation International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Service Corporation International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Service Corporation International by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Service Corporation International by 48.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,474,000 after buying an additional 136,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Service Corporation International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Service Corporation International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Stories

