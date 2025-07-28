Shake Shack’s (SHAK) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $100.00. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.11% from the company’s current price.

SHAK has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.68.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SHAK

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of SHAK opened at $137.11 on Friday. Shake Shack has a one year low of $72.93 and a one year high of $144.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.66, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.24 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 0.97%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shake Shack news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 670 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $93,820.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,550,274.85. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 14,200 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $1,992,402.00. Following the sale, the director owned 337,984 shares in the company, valued at $47,422,535.04. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,391 shares of company stock worth $11,869,925 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,025,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,426,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,497,000 after buying an additional 49,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.