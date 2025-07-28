Silgan (SLGN) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share and revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Silgan has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.980-1.080 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Silgan to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Silgan Price Performance

NYSE:SLGN opened at $55.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day moving average is $53.02. Silgan has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $58.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Silgan’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Silgan from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Insider Activity at Silgan

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $128,530.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,589. This trade represents a 63.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $559,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 153,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,576,897.76. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,892,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 43,338 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 332.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Stories

