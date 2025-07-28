SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 352,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,503 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 127.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 3,316.0% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 1.4%

SOFI stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.91.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.93 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 3.34%. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,944.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 289,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,422.62. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,039,470.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 724,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,263,191.55. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,181 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,240 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.