Souders Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Rockbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $3,119,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $193.18 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.79.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Citizens Jmp raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.