Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,055.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,001.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 0.1%

SWX stock opened at $78.43 on Monday. Southwest Gas Corporation has a 52-week low of $64.31 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

About Southwest Gas

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.