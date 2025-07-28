Space Stocks To Watch Today – July 26th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, and AST SpaceMobile are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are publicly traded shares of companies directly involved in the space industry—ranging from satellite manufacturers and launch-service providers to firms developing space exploration, tourism, and related technologies. By investing in these equities, shareholders seek exposure to the growing commercial and governmental demand for space-based communications, navigation, Earth observation, and scientific missions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.18. 39,738,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,427,228. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.08. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded up $3.53 on Friday, reaching $484.13. 4,196,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,348,221. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $488.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $495.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.83. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $406.11 and a 1-year high of $542.07.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

Shares of ASTS stock traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.33. 25,250,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,166,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a current ratio of 10.62. AST SpaceMobile has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $60.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 2.27.

