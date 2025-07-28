Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 52.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 1.7%

Spotify Technology stock opened at $692.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $701.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $619.39. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $300.57 and a 52 week high of $785.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.90, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $725.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. DZ Bank downgraded Spotify Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.52.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

