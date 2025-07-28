STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,677 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $36,411,000. Yunqi Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 1,937,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $142,232,000 after acquiring an additional 319,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,728,000 after purchasing an additional 171,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 191,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of STAA opened at $19.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42. STAAR Surgical Company has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $42.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.58.

STAAR Surgical announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

