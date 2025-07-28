Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Acquires 580 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $3,119,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $193.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.32.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

