Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Position Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 549.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 355.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 55.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 503.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,107.4% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $72.90 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $73.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.96.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $2,441,184.73. Following the transaction, the insider owned 146,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,943.96. This trade represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 108,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,024,030. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. BTIG Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cfra Research raised Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

