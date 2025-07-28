T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $106.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.48. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.64.

Insider Activity

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $190,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 44,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,214.27. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $93,876.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,994.78. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

