Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $173.50 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $174.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.22.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total transaction of $12,715,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 74,123,225 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,851,566.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $7,999,936.32. Following the sale, the director owned 1,729,478 shares in the company, valued at $283,565,212.88. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,114,800 shares of company stock worth $760,553,003 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

