Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $859.54 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,930,759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 804,109 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 3.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $859,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14,641.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,656,682,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $173.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $174.72.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $7,999,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,729,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,565,212.88. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $4,725,108.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,984,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,023,939.24. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,114,800 shares of company stock valued at $760,553,003 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.22.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

