The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.07.

Allstate Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:ALL opened at $195.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.33. The Allstate Corporation has a 12 month low of $166.46 and a 12 month high of $213.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

