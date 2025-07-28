The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Position Reduced by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,434,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

The Hartford Insurance Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of HIG opened at $123.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $132.09.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 20.74%.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.