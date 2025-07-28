The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) by 87.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,146 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Honest were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Honest by 11,727.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Honest during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honest during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Honest during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honest during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honest alerts:

Honest Stock Up 7.8%

Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $4.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.50 and a beta of 2.35. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $8.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Honest had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Honest news, CFO David Loretta sold 34,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $182,949.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 883,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,698,373.96. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dorria L. Ball sold 4,836 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $25,727.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 272,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,354.04. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,726 shares of company stock worth $881,662. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HNST

Honest Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.