Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) Stake Lowered by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TM. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 22,846.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 491,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,726,000 after purchasing an additional 489,142 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,099,000 after buying an additional 384,149 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 374,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,952,000 after acquiring an additional 234,078 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,203,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 563,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,651,000 after purchasing an additional 70,644 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DZ Bank lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE TM opened at $188.35 on Monday. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $201.00. The company has a market capitalization of $253.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.47. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $81.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.47 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.