Trane Technologies (TT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Trane Technologies to post earnings of $3.76 per share and revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.700-12.900 EPS.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Trane Technologies to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TT opened at $472.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.23. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $473.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.40.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This represents a 49.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trane Technologies stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

